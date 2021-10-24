Dad reunites with daughters after a year of deployment. Watch heartwarming video

Videos showcasing the beautiful bond of human relationships can often leave people happy. A recent inclusion to the list is this clip showing the reunion of a father and his kids. Shared on Twitter, the clip shows a father returning home, after a year of deployment, to a warm welcome by his two super adorable and loving daughters. The video may tug at your heartstrings.

“‘My daddy! My daddy's here.’ Father returns home after one year deployment,” reads the caption shared alongside the video. The caption also gives video credits to @destinyjcooper.

The video opens to show the man in uniform standing outside the door of his home. The door then opens and one of his daughters screams “My Daddy” in sheer joy. The man then picks up the baby in his arms and enters the house. It’s heartwarming and delightful to watch the baby lovingly repeat “My Daddy” throughout the video. This is, however, not all that is there to the clip. The video further shows his interaction with his other daughter too.

We won’t give away everything, so take a look at this adorable video:

The video was shared over 10 hours ago. Since then, it has been viewed more than 10,000 times. The share has also received many heartfelt comments.

“Crying… That must be so hard on families, a year at a time. I remember when my father spent a few months in a hospital a state away,” wrote one Twitter user. “Crying,” commented another. A few also posted heart emoticons to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on this video?

