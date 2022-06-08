Dad sets dance floor on fire while performing to Bollywood song with daughter. Watch viral video

A video of a daughter and her dad grooving to a Bollywood song has turned into a source of entertainment for many. They are seen dancing to the song O Saki Saki from the film Batla House. There is a chance that their energetic performance will leave you amused.

An Instagram user who goes by the name Anishakay posted the video on her page. Her page bio says that besides being an ortho resident, she is also a dancer. She posted the video with a witty caption. In the caption, she tagged Nora Fatehi, the actor on whom the song is featured, and wrote “He’s coming for your spot. ” She also shared multiple hashtags, including #fatherdaughterdance and #indianwedding.

The video opens to show the father and daughter duo is seen standing in the middle of the dance floor. The daughter is seen wearing a traditional outfit and the dad is seen wearing a suit along with a hat.

The video shows them showcasing synchronised moves while dancing. What is amazing to see is how they enjoy their performance.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted three days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated over two million likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The post has also gathered several likes, including one from comedian Lilly Singh.

“OMG THE SAKI SAKI THREW ME OUT!!!! Bravo DAD!” wrote an Instagram user. “This has to be the best father-daughter dance to date!!!!” posted another. “This is EPIC,” expressed a third. “I cannot get over his stage presence,” commented a fourth. “OMG LEGENDARY,” shared a fifth.

What are your thoughts on the dance video?

