Dad shares post about kid writing all by himself, tweet has a hilarious twist

For a parent, their kid writing something all by themselves is a pretty big moment and makes for heartwarming story. The was the case with this dad until a little twist in how the kid wrote the words turned this otherwise wholesome story into a funny one. Chances are, the post will leave you giggling.

Twitter user who goes by the name Henpecked Hal shared the post. “Imagine my son's excitement at having written something all by himself. Now imagine my wife's disappointment when she read it. Now imagine how fun it was for me to listen in on their conversation fully aware that he wrote the 'd' in 'dad' backwards,” reads the hilarious tweet he shared. The post is complete with a picture of the kid’s writing.

While replying to his own post, he also shared how the conversation went between his kid and wife:

