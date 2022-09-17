Dad who leaves for work before his kids wake up starts doing this cute thing daily. Watch

A video of a doting dad is winning hearts on Instagram. The clip captured how one dad started a new tradition to spread happiness among his kids. Instagram user who goes by Kim posted the video of her husband on her personal page.

“It’s never too late to start a “thing” with your kids,” she wrote while posting the video. The wholesome clip opens to show a text insert that reads, “My husband isn't able to help me get the kids ready for school each morning. He doesn't even get to say good morning to them.” The clip then goes on to show the dad getting ready. The next part of the video captures what he does before he leaves for work. Turns out, he draws pictures on the lunch napkins of the kids to give them a pleasant surprise. The video also explains that the children eagerly wait for their dad’s napkin art.

Take a look at the wonderful video:

The video has been shared two days ago. Since being posted, it has received close to 55,000 views and counting. The video is being re-shared across various social media platforms too. The wonderful share has also gathered nearly 3,400 likes. People posted love-filled comments to show their appreciation.

“I love this so much and got so excited when I saw this video! I do the same exact thing with my daughter, she too likes to share them with her friends and she looks forward to her new picture everyday!” posted an Instagram user. “Beautiful so beautiful.. thank you for sharing,” thanked another. “How sweet,” expressed a third. “I’m crying,” commented a fourth. “This is so sweet and he is so talented!!!,” wrote a fifth.

