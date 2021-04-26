Dad-daughter duo’s ‘aggressive’ self-love rant is what you need to see today

Some wholesome videos on the Internet are just what one needs after going through a tiring day. This clip shared by Instagram user Celina featuring her dad is exactly the type of content that is a precious addition to that category. After watching the video, you may find yourself feeling all pumped up and ready to hustle again.

“My dad and I just wanted to yell at you for a bit,” reads the caption shared alongside the clip. The video starts with Celina filming herself along with her dad inside a car while eating ice-cream. As the clip goes on, she starts talking about affirmations one should always keep in mind. In certain places, she is joined by her dad which make the clip a hilarious and entertaining watch.

Take a look at the clip:

Shared on April 21, the clip has garnered over 60,700 likes and tons of reactions. People loved the dad’s wholesome affirmations and showered their love for the clip with heart and clapping hands emojis. While many pointed out what an important and positive message the clip gave, others just couldn’t stop laughing at the hilarious rant of the dad and daughter duo.

“I love how aggressively sweet he is lol,” wrote an Instagram user. "I've never been so happy to be yelled at like this,” commented another. “Dad passed the vibe check!” joked a third.

What do you think of this video?

