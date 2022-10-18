Dad's hilarious WhatsApp exchange with daughter leaves netizens laughing

'Sharma ji ka beta' adage is quite relevant for most of us as our parents compared us with other kids to motivate us to excel academically. And this woman apparently suffered the same fate. She shared a screenshot of a text exchange with her father, and it has now gone viral online owing to the dad's roasting skills. The now-viral conversation is sure to make you laugh out loud, and you may even find it relatable.

The screenshot was posted on Twitter by a woman who uses the handle @diimplegirll. "No one can roast you better than your father," read the caption accompanying the screenshot. The screenshot features a conversation between a father and his daughter. The woman's father informed her that he had collected her blood report, along with her friend's. And this is exactly where the fun starts, as he compared the blood reports in a hilarious manner. "Reports me bhi wo A+ hai aur tu B- (In the reports even, they are A+ and you are B-)," he wrote in one of the messages on WhatsApp.

Take a look at the post below:

No one can roast you better than your father😭😭 pic.twitter.com/thMzhOabal — MoMo🥟 (@diimplegirll) October 15, 2022

The screenshot was posted on October 15 and has since raked up more than 12,100 likes and over 850 retweets. The hilarious text exchange also received tons of comments.

"I think, no one can beat you better than your father," posted an individual. "Imagine your father's blood group is A+ and your friend's father blood group is B-," commented another Twitter user. "Omg! Dad+1," wrote a third with laughing emoticons. Did you find the conversation hilarious?

