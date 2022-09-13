Dancers groove to Good Newwz's Sauda Khara Khara, set internet on fire. Watch

Do you remember the Norwegian dance group that poked some fun at the wedding with their sassy moves on Kala Chashma and became an internet sensation overnight? Well, they are back with yet another dance video, and this time they are grooving to Sauda Khara Khara from the 2019 film Good Newwz. The song was picturised on Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. It was sung by singers Diljit Dosanjh, Sukhbir, and Dhvani Bhanushali.

The video was shared by the official Instagram page of the Norwegian dance group named The Quick Style. The page has more than 1.6 million followers on the meta-owned platform who look forward to the group's dance routines. "Kiss or slap? Ask google!" read the caption accompanying the video. The video shows the dancers, dressed in suave suits and shades, dancing their hearts out to Good Newwz's Sauda Khara Khara. They also poked some fun with the beats at the beginning, which is too good to miss out on.

Watch the viral video below:

Since being shared a day ago, the video has raked up 1.1 million views and hundreds of comments.

"Google says kisses for fans slaps for haters," posted an individual. "Kissslap," joked another. "Kiss for Quickeez!!!!!!!!" commented a third. "Want a full dance on this song," remarked a fourth.