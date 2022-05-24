Dancers mix Bharatanatyam and Hip Hop to create amazing dance routine. Watch

The dance form Bharatanatyam is all about poses that are sculpturesque and graceful. Hip Hop, on the other hand, is a form of dance that is famous for its locking, breaking, and freestyle movements. However, both the dance forms are absolutely amazing and immensely popular. What happens when these wonderful dance forms are mixed together? This video posted on Instagram shows the result and there is a possibility that it will leave you stunned.

Choreographer Usha Jey posted the video on her personal Instagram profile. “#HybridBharatham is my way of switching between Hip-Hop and Bharathanatyam, 2 dances that I love, learn and respect. My aim is to keep the essence of each dance and create something that do justice to who I am,” she wrote while posting the video. She also added that she is the one who choreographed the dance routine.

The video opens to show the dancers in traditional attire. They are seen giving an incredible performance while grooving to the song Uproar by Lil Wayne.

Take a look at the amazing video:

The video has been posted three days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated nearly 6.5 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

Canadian musician Shan Vincent de Paul reacted to the video and wrote, “oh my gooood!!!!!!! You are everything. Y’all killed this wow.”

“Omggg what a vibe guys!! Ahhh you guys smashed it! Again and again!!!” shared an Instagram user. “Damn this is soooo good girls,” posted another. “You guys slaaaaayed this!” expressed a third. “Fire,” commented a fourth. “This was such a VIBE!!!! You girls slayed it” wrote a fifth.

