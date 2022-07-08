‘Dancing Dad from US’ Ricky Pond grooves to Bangle Ke Peechhe song. Watch

If you are a regular on Instagram, then you must have come across videos of a man popularly known as ‘Dancing Dad from US’, who loves dancing on Indian songs. His videos go viral from time to time. His real name is Ricky Pond and he is a father of four kids, according to his Instagram bio. Another video of his is going viral in which he is seen dancing to the song Bangle Ke Peechhe from the 1972 film Samadhi along with his cousins.

The video was posted on June 26 and it has received more than 1.2 million views so far. In the video, Ricky Pond can be seen grooving to the classic song which was sung by Lata Mangeshkar along with his cousins and it’s delightful to watch. His cool moves may make you want to shake a leg too. “Bangle ke Peeche. Dancing with the cousins is fun thanks for the fun,” he captioned the video. He also tagged choreographer and celebrity trainer Sanket Panchal in the video.

Watch the video of his amazing dance performance below:

Since being posted, the video has also received more than 1.19 lakh likes. It also prompted netizens to post several comments.

“So much of love in one frame,” commented an Instagram user. “Love from India,” wrote another. “That’s really fantastic,” said a third. “Oh my god this is the best thing I watched on the Internet... you are just natural, fun to watch,” posted another individual.