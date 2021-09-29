Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Dancing Dadi grooves to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, performance video wows people
trending

Dancing Dadi grooves to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, performance video wows people

Ravi Bala Sharma fondly known as Dancing Dadi shared the video of her dancing to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani on Instagram.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 29, 2021 06:01 PM IST
The image is taken from the video that shows Dancing Dadi grooving to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.(Instagram/@ravi.bala.sharma)

By now you probably know Ravi Bala Sharma, the 63-year-old woman who is fondly known as Dancing Dadi. Her Instagram page is filled with videos of her showcasing amazing moves to various popular songs. In fact, her video of dancing to Diljit Dosanjh’s GOAT was also shared by the singer himself. She is now back with another dance video and chances are her clip will leave you mesmerised.

“Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani!” reads the caption shared along with the video. The clip shows her dancing to the popular tune from the film by the same name. Chances are her energetic performance will make you want to shake a leg too.

RELATED STORIES

Her post, since being shared, has gathered more than 6,900 likes. The share has also accumulated several appreciative comments from people.

“I love this so much,” wrote an Instagram user. “Beautiful,” shared another. “So sweet,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video of Dancing Dadi? Did the clip leave you amazed too?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
yeh jaawani hai deewani instagram
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Parrot’s reaction on riding motorcycle with human is wholesome to watch

Air hostess whose Manike Mage Hithe dance video went viral shares thank you post

Ring bearer dog’s reaction in wedding pic reminds people of disaster girl meme

She is India’s fastest female motorcycle racer and speeding up for more glory
TRENDING TOPICS
World Rabies Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bharat Bandh 2021
India's Covid-19 tally
Fuel prices
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP