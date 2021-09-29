Dancing Dadi grooves to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, performance video wows people

By now you probably know Ravi Bala Sharma, the 63-year-old woman who is fondly known as Dancing Dadi. Her Instagram page is filled with videos of her showcasing amazing moves to various popular songs. In fact, her video of dancing to Diljit Dosanjh’s GOAT was also shared by the singer himself. She is now back with another dance video and chances are her clip will leave you mesmerised.

“Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani!” reads the caption shared along with the video. The clip shows her dancing to the popular tune from the film by the same name. Chances are her energetic performance will make you want to shake a leg too.

Her post, since being shared, has gathered more than 6,900 likes. The share has also accumulated several appreciative comments from people.

“I love this so much,” wrote an Instagram user. “Beautiful,” shared another. “So sweet,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video of Dancing Dadi? Did the clip leave you amazed too?