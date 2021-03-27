Home / Trending / Dancing with hoop to handstand on hoverboard: Tricks that will amaze you. Watch
Dancing with hoop to handstand on hoverboard: Tricks that will amaze you. Watch

The video will amaze and amuse you, both at the same time.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 27, 2021 08:26 PM IST
The image is taken from the video.(Screenshot)

Have you ever seen those videos which capture something so incredible that they leave you amazed and amused, both at the same time? If yes, then here is a video showing people doing different kinds of tricks which will speak to your soul. Even if you haven’t, let this video be your first.

The video, which is actually a montage of smaller clips, is incredible to watch. It shows different kind of tricks performed by people – from dancing with hoops to doing handstand on hoverboard to balancing oneself on the handle of a cycle.

The video captures different moments. For instance, it shows a man balancing himself on tyres. Then it also shows three people showing incredible gymnastics moves with one of them riding a hoverboard.

Take a look at the video which will thoroughly entertain you and also leave you surprised:

Did the video make you say “Wow”? Which of these tricks did you like the best?

