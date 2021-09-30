Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Danish artist takes money from museum, submits two blank canvases titled ‘Take the Money and Run’
trending

Danish artist takes money from museum, submits two blank canvases titled ‘Take the Money and Run’

Jens Haaning was given the equivalent of nearly $84,000 in Danish kroner and euro bank notes by the Kunsten Museum of Modern Art in Aalborg.
AP | , Copenhagen, Denmark
PUBLISHED ON SEP 30, 2021 10:54 AM IST
A woman looks at an art installation titled "Take the Money and Run" by Danish artist Jens Haaning at the Kunsten Museum of Modern Art, in Aalborg, Denmark.(via REUTERS)

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Danish artist who was was given a pile of money by a museum with which to create a piece of artwork, submitted two empty canvases — titled “Take the Money and Run.”

Jens Haaning was given the equivalent of nearly $84,000 in Danish kroner and euro bank notes by the Kunsten Museum of Modern Art in Aalborg.

For its exhibition on labor conditions and money, entitled “Work It Out” that opened Sept. 24, the museum commissioned him to recreate two of his earlier pieces, which featured bank notes attached to a canvas representing the average annual wage in Denmark and Austria. As well as lending him the notes, the museum also paid him 25,000 kroner ($3,900) for the work.

But when museum officials received the completed artworks, they were blank.

“The artwork is that I have taken the money,” Haaning told a radio show on the P1 channel that is part of Danish broadcaster DR this week. He declined to say where the money was.

RELATED STORIES

Haaning, who is known as a provocateur, said the artwork represented his current work situation.

“I encourage others who have just as miserable working conditions as I to do the the same,” Haaning told P1. “If they are being asked to give money to go to work, then take the money and run.”

The museum says Haaning has broken the agreement on how to use the money. However, it has not yet decided whether to report Haaning to the police if the money is not returned before the exhibition ends in January.

Haaning, however, denies having committed a crime and insists he did produce a work of art.

"It’s not theft, it is a breach of contract, and the breach of contract is part of the work,”Haaning told P1. He was not reachable for comment on Wednesday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
denmark
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Mom sends daughter a photocopy of her phone, the reason behind it is adorable

Sweet dog retrieves human’s lost glove while walking in the forest. Watch

Kids worried about growth of their teeth seek PM Modi, Assam CM's help

Dancing Dadi grooves to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, performance video wows people
TRENDING TOPICS
World Rabies Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bharat Bandh 2021
India's Covid-19 tally
Fuel prices
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP