'Dark side of trading': Ex-JP Morgan consultant shares how friend lost over 1.4 crore on 1.7 crore capital

Many people these days are quitting their jobs and moving towards trading. In fact, numerous individuals even put their savings into trading in hopes of getting higher returns on investments. However, it always doesn't lead to one making more profit. Recently, X user Aditya Singhania highlighted the same in a post by sharing an individual's account. Aditya Singhania, an ex-JP Morgan employee shared about trading. (Linkedin)

In the post, Singhania wrote, "Started with capital of one crore, made one crore net profit in 2022-23 and paid 30 lakh in income tax, so closed year with capital of 1.7 crore. The next year started with 1.7 crores and lost more than 1.4 crores in derivative trading in FY 2023-24, so it closed the year with a capital of 30 lacs. He quit his job for full-time trading and now has eroded 70% of his original capital (1 cr), paid 30L in income tax, and paid 35 lakhs of brokerage & exchange charges in the last two years." (Also Read: IIT-JEE topper 'can't find a decent plot of land in 1 crore', sparks debate on X)

He further added, "Now the only thing he can do is carry forward his losses and set off profit against his future trading profit or business profit. But it will take him years to just reach the original base capital. People only highlight success stories in trading! But trading will remain one of the toughest professions to make money especially when it's your only source of income. One mistake can ruin your years of effort."

Take a look at his post here:

This post was shared on April 3. Since being posted, it has gained close to two lakh views. The share also has close to 1,000 likes and numerous comments.

How did X users react to this post?

An individual wrote, "Ask him to calm down. And join some prop trading desk. Hopefully, he will get 10x leverage. Either he will lose the capital or will recover his loss in two years. By the way, giving Gyan is easy. I have also been struggling for the last seven months. I have only earned 3-4 % in this period."

A second said, "This is a sad reality of many traders; they get overconfident once they see a huge return, and may end up thinking whatever trade they take is correct and end up hurting their gains.

Be safe and always have your risks in check."

"Feel sorry for his losses; best is to keep taking profits away and lock into other assets," posted a third.

A fourth commented, "It's a reminder to tread cautiously and diversify."