‘Darta kaun hai?’: Indian man's grandfather goes skydiving in Australia, internet loves his fearless spirit

An Indian man has won hearts online after sharing a video of his grandfather going skydiving in Australia. The man, identified as Ankit, posted the clip in which he is seen taking his grandfather for the adventure sport from a height of 18,000 feet.

An Indian man’s clip of his grandfather skydiving from 18,000 feet in Australia left the internet praising his courage. (Instagram/ankitranabigmouth)

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(Also read: 'Fit to fly': 73-year-old woman goes skydiving after surprise from daughter)

According to Ankit, this was not the first time his grandfather had tried skydiving. He revealed that his grandfather had earlier completed a jump from 15,000 feet, while this time, they decided to take the experience a step higher in Australia.

In the video, Ankit is heard saying in Hindi, "So bhai, abhi hum apne babaji ko lekar aaye hain skydiving karwane ke liye Australia ke andar. Pichli baar bhai 15,000 feet se karwayi thi, abki baar bhai 18,000 feet se karwa rahe hain, woh bhi Australia ke andar." This translates to, "So, we have brought our grandfather for skydiving in Australia. Last time, he did it from 15,000 feet, and this time, we are making him do it from 18,000 feet, that too in Australia."

Fearless reply wins attention

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{{^usCountry}} Before the jump, Ankit asks him, "Baba darta to nahin?" which means, "Grandfather, are you not scared?" His grandfather replies with full confidence, "Darta kaun hai main?" which translates to, "Who is scared? Me?" {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Before the jump, Ankit asks him, "Baba darta to nahin?" which means, "Grandfather, are you not scared?" His grandfather replies with full confidence, "Darta kaun hai main?" which translates to, "Who is scared? Me?" {{/usCountry}}

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The moment quickly became the highlight of the video, with many social media users praising the grandfather for his fearless attitude and cheerful spirit. During the skydive, he is heard shouting, "Jai Hind! Jai Bharat! Jai Haryana!" His excitement and energy added to the charm of the clip.

(Also read: Indian woman, 70, skydives from 13,000 feet in Dubai: 'I'm ready to go to space)

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The video was shared with the caption, "Dada ji skydiving, 18,000 feet in Australia."

Watch the clip here:

Internet reacts

The clip has attracted several reactions from social media users, many of whom were impressed by the grandfather’s courage. One user wrote, "This is the kind of confidence I want in life." Another said, "Dada ji has more courage than most youngsters." A third commented, "The way he said Jai Hind during the jump gave me goosebumps." Someone else added, "Age is truly just a number when the heart is this young." A fifth user wrote, "This is so wholesome. What a beautiful memory for the family."

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)