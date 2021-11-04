Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Daughter asks dad how he fell in love with her mom. Watch what he answers

The video of the daughter asking her dad was shared on Instagram.
The video will leave you with a smile.(Instagram/@queenmotivat)
Published on Nov 04, 2021 07:02 PM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

In today's edition of wholesome videos, here is a clip that will fill your heart with happiness. It showcases a man's answer to being asked how he fell in love with his wife. What is even more special in the clip is that it is their daughter who asks him the question.

The video is shared on the Instagram page of the daughter called queenmotivat. “Their story is my favourite,” reads the caption shared along with the video.

The clip opens to show a text reading, “How your dad fell in love with your mom.” We won't give away too much, so take a look at the wonderful video to know what he answers.

The post was shared a few days ago. Since being posted, the share has gathered nearly 10,000 likes. It has also accumulated tons of comments.

“Pure love is so beautiful,” wrote an Instagram user. “His eyes when he says “ohhh”, awwww that’s so SWEEEEET!!!!” expressed another. “The way he looks when speaking about his wife... yeeeeessssss I love the way he loves her,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

