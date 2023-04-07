Daughter sends meme to dad, he reacts with this heartwarming gesture

How do you expect someone to react when you share a meme with them? They can share another meme as a reply or say LOL or even react with laughing emoticons. This dad, however, did something entirely different when his daughter shared a meme with him. And, his heart touching reaction has left people saying ‘aww’.

The image, taken from the Instagram video, shows the daughter who shared a meme with her dad.(Instagram/@aryakale16)

Instagram user Arya Kale posted the video with the caption, “He is the cutest.”. The clip opens to show her explaining how her dad recently joined Instagram and she keeps on sending him memes to help him get acquainted with the online culture. Recently, she shared one such meme that shows how fathers end up buying things their kids love in large quantities to make them happy. What she expected while sharing the waffle-related meme was a funny response from her dad but the situation turned wholesome quickly. Next day she woke up to find her dad surprising her with several packets of the same waffle shown in the video. She ends the video by sharing how grateful she is for his heartwarming gesture.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted about seven days ago. Since being shared, the clip has gone viral and accumulated more than 3.1 million views. The share has also received several likes and comments. People couldn’t stop posting about the dad’s wholesome gesture.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“Lucky girl,” commented an Instagram user. “Same here babes!! But it was Nutella!! He bought 10 jars of Nutella,” posted another. “I can relate to this. I showed one such video to my dad and told him that he's like that and the next day he got me more java apples because he thought I want more of it. I LOVE THIS AND I FEEL BLESSED,” expressed a third. “So nice of her dad that he really brought her those waffles,” wrote a fourth.

