Daughter surprises mom with the gift of a lifetime. Watch wholesome video

The Internet is a treasure trove of wholesome pictures and videos that often leave us crying joyfully. Just like this video that shows a daughter giving a surprise gift to her mother. The video is such that it may leave you teary-eyed and may prompt you to watch it over and over again.

"I’m not crying you’re crying," reads the caption of the video posted on Instagram with several hashtags, including #surprise, #goldenretriever, and #inspiration.

The video opens with a text insert that reads, "Daughter makes mom's dream come true." It then shows the daughter keeping a massive box with a gift bow in front of the door of a house. She then rings the bell, runs away, and hides behind a tree. What happens next is heartening, and we won't reveal anything further to let you enjoy the video.

Watch the video below to know what happens next:

The video was shared on July 6. It has received over 5 million views and more than 6.1 lakh views since then. The share has also prompted people to share their thoughts in the comments section.

"My daughter did the same thing to me after my husband passed away. My little 8 lb Maltipoo is such a daily delight and my constant companion. Children are so caring. Love them," shared an individual. "Oh my heart is so full," commented another with heart emoticons. "That’s so sweet and nice of you," posted a third. "What a beautiful video!" expressed a fourth Instagram user with heart emoticons.

