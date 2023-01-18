Daughter tag along with her father to deliver packages, cute video win hearts

No matter how busy a person gets in a day, they always try to make time for their loved ones. Recently, a video that is going viral on the internet shows something similar. In a video shared by Instagram page @majically and originally uploaded by TikTok user @projectgratitude, you can see a father bringing her daughter to his work so that he can get to spend more time with her.

At the beginning of the video, he can be seen delivering packages to someone's door. Her daughter can be seen holding the small package. As he keeps it out the person's door, he asks his daughter to keep it there too. He can be seen instructing her politely.

Take a look at the sweet video here:

This video was shared one day ago. Since being uploaded, it has been liked 18,000 times and has had several comments as well.

Here are some of the reactions:

One person in the Instagram comments section said, "This is great; she will always remember this time with her Father. " A second person added, "Beautiful dad and daughter teaching moments in everyday life… it's the simple things that are the big things." A third person wrote, "Thank you, Dad! It's invaluable what these times are worth in the lessons she's learning and the bond your creating. This is awesome!"

