David Warner plays gully cricket with youngsters in Mumbai

Published on Mar 15, 2023 07:19 PM IST

The viral Instagram video captures Australian cricketer David Warner playing gully cricket in Mumbai.

The image shows David Warner playing gully cricket.(Instagram/@davidwarner31)
ByArfa Javaid

Australian cricketer David Warner is quite active on Instagram and often shares several posts featuring India. He has now shared yet another post. This time he is seen playing gully cricket with youngsters on the streets of Mumbai.

“Found a quiet street to have a hit,” wrote David Warner while sharing the video on Instagram. He also added an okay hand and laughing emoticon. The short clip shows David Warner, dressed in t-shirt, shorts and sneakers, playing gully cricket with youngsters in Mumbai.

Watch the video shared by David Warner below:

Since being shared a few hours ago, the share has raked up more than 2.2 million views and the numbers are still increasing. Many also posted their thoughts in the comments section.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

“Such a humble man,” commented an individual. Another added, “This man,” with a heart emoticon. “David Warner be like - gully cricket is more difficult then international cricket,” shared a third. “Gully Cricket,” wrote a fourth.

Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online....view detail

