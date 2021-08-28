Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
David Warner uses face swap app in song starring Rajinikanth and Aishwarya Rai. Watch

“You like an Australian Rajinikanth,” commented an Instagram user.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON AUG 28, 2021 03:02 PM IST
The image shows David Warner's face swapped on Rajinikanth's face.(Instagram/@davidwarner31)

Australian cricketer David Warner is known for his fun posts on Instagram and his latest post is no different. Warner shared a fun video of his face swapped with Tamil superstar Rajinikanth in a song from the movie Endhiran (Robot) starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The clip may leave you amused just like other netizens.

The clip shows a scene from the song Kilimanjaro in the movie Endhiran. In the video, Warner’s face can be seen swapped in the place of Rajinikanth as he dances with Rai Bachchan.

Take a look at the video:

Shared on August 27, the clip has been viewed over one million times. Netizens loved the clip and shared various comments. While some wrote how Warner looked like an Australian Rajinikanth, others shared laughing out loud emojis to show their liking for the clip.

“Superstar Warner! Thalaivaa,” wrote an Instagram user. “You like an Australian Rajinikanth,” commented another. “This is amazing! WarnerKanth,” said a third.

What are thoughts on this video?

