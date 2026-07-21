Day after 'Chalo Sansad' march, CJP protesters clean Jantar Mantar protest site: 'You guys are real heroes'

A day after the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) high-voltage protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar descended into chaos, videos showing volunteers cleaning the protest site have gone viral, drawing praise from social media users.

Videos showing volunteers cleaning the protest site have gone viral. (Instagram/@sudhanshu1__1;@justlookesh)

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The clips show protesters sweeping roads, collecting plastic waste and litter into large bags, and clearing the area around the main protest venue. Heavy police deployment remained in place as volunteers carried out the cleanliness drive, cleaning the stage area and the surrounding roads.

One of the videos was shared by social media user Sudhanshu Awasthi, who documented the clean-up effort on Tuesday morning. In the video, he said that the clean-up began with just one volunteer before more people gradually joined in.

Pointing to volunteers sweeping the roads, he added, "Aap jahan dekh sakte hain, wahan log jhaadu laga rahe hain aur kaafi chamakne laga hai ye poora area. Aur abhi aur chamkega." He concluded by saying that everyone was contributing in whatever way they could.

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{{^usCountry}} Another video showed volunteers picking up the trash with bare hands and collecting plastic waste into large bags. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another video showed volunteers picking up the trash with bare hands and collecting plastic waste into large bags. {{/usCountry}}

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(Also Read: Ramit Verma, aka Peeing Human, reveals face after 11 years following head injury at CJP protest)

Social media reactions

The videos have since received widespread appreciation online, with several users commending the volunteers for cleaning the protest site after the demonstration.

"Even After The Inhuman Treatment Yesterday, The So Called 'Anti-National' Youth Is Still Being Responsible - Ajeeb 'Anti-National' Hai Yeh," one user wrote.

"I am proud of this Youth. You are the face of new Bharat and I am confident that you will change the nation," another commented.

"You guys are real heros... CJPs Zindabad," wrote a third user.

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"How Responsibility and Accountability is taken," another user wrote.

"That's the youth of present India - responsible, strong and educated - and that can't be manipulated. Stay safe everyone," another commented.

(Also Read: Zomato, Swiggy orders pour in for CJP protestors as strangers send meals to Delhi)

What happened at the CJP protest?

The clean-up came a day after the CJP's "Chalo Sansad" march turned chaotic as thousands of supporters gathered at Jantar Mantar on the opening day of Parliament's monsoon session on Monday.

Police used tear gas shells and batons to disperse protesters who had converged at the protest site. By late afternoon, the main protest stage at Jantar Mantar had also been dismantled.

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The CJP had organised the march to demand accountability over the alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

According to the CJP, the march began peacefully, with protesters carrying flowers for police personnel in line with its appeal for a non-violent demonstration. However, the situation escalated after police moved to disperse the crowd using tear gas and batons.

Later in the day, CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das said party leaders met Union Health Minister JP Nadda and submitted three demands: the immediate release of activist Sonam Wangchuk, the resignation or dismissal of Dharmendra Pradhan, and ₹1 crore compensation for the families of more than 20 NEET aspirants who lost their lives.

"The protest will continue until his (Dharmendra Pradhan's) resignation is secured," Das told ANI.

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