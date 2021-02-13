Dazzling light pillars illuminate northern US sky. See pics

Residents across the northern United States were recently greeted with a fascinating view that looked like something straight out of a science fiction movie. They're dazzling light pillars. And now, images of the strange columns of light are being shared on Twitter by many. There is a chance that the pictures will amaze and amuse you, all at the same time.

An image of this phenomenon was shared on the official Twitter account of National Weather Service North Platte, Nebraska. “Check out these light pillars our meteorologist Bill Taylor captured tonight in North Platte,” they wrote while sharing the photograph.

“Light pillars in sky, beautiful natural phenomenon,” shard another alongside these stunning images:

Turns out, the pillars are formed when light reflects off the tiny ice crystals present in the atmosphere at different heights, reports Daily Mail.

Take a look at some other images shared on Twitter:

Though it may seem that the light is radiating into the sky, in reality, the light travelling into space is redirected towards viewer’s eyes after reflecting on the surface of the ice particles, reports CNN.

What do you think of the beautiful images?

