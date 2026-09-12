‘Deducting pay during hospitalisation feels unreasonable’: IIM alum slams Delhi-NCR firm

In a Reddit post, an IIM graduate claims that joining an Indian business house turned into a lesson in corporate toxicity. The employee says the Delhi NCR-based firm enforces micro-management, strict penalties, and disloyalty tags for questioning leadership. The breaking point arrived after a dengue diagnosis, where the user says management met the news with a single thumbs-up emoji and docked weekend pay despite hospital records.

The employee shared that if they quit, they would have to pay five months' salary. (Representational image). (Unsplash)

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The Reddit user wrote, “I recently graduated from one of the top 7 IIMs and joined an MSME company in Delhi NCR. I genuinely didn't expect the reality to be this different from what was promised during placements. Before joining, the company spoke about autonomy, ownership, bringing fresh ideas and working closely with the leadership. They convinced around seven people from reputed B-schools to join.”

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However, things changed after the person joined the firm. They alleged facing intense micromanagement. “Being 10 minutes late can result in salary deductions, while staying an hour late due to work doesn't attract any overtime. I have even received a notice for using earphones while watching a video to learn about the company's own product.”

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{{^usCountry}} The individual claimed that what happened next left them shocked. “In the second week of August, I was diagnosed with dengue. My platelet count dropped and I had to miss six working days. On my HoD's advice, I personally informed the founder. The response was simply a 👍. No "get well soon", nothing.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The individual claimed that what happened next left them shocked. “In the second week of August, I was diagnosed with dengue. My platelet count dropped and I had to miss six working days. On my HoD's advice, I personally informed the founder. The response was simply a 👍. No "get well soon", nothing.” {{/usCountry}}

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After the person resumed work, they learned that the company had deducted 8 days' salary despite the employee having submitted all medical records.

“Does getting placed through an IIM involve any meaningful background check on the employer or its work culture? I'm also currently bound by a 2-year service bond, with the company asking for approximately five months' salary if I leave.”

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What did social media say?

An individual questioned, “With all due respect to your skills, why is a top IIM graduate agreeing to join such a company? In today's age of the internet, it's hard to believe you just accepted whatever they showed you in PPT and didn't do any research by yourself.” The OP responded, “Not my first job. Have previously worked in a startup, always enjoy the pace and scope of growth. Working in a startup in the early stages feels good to me as it forces you to take ownership and stretch your boundaries. Plus, it was not just PPT. It was a discussion with the founder for 2 hours.”

Also Read: ‘They are the problem, not you’: Man calls out 3 toxic behaviours normalised in Indian workplaces

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Another commented, “That's awful. Are you getting paid well, at least?” The OP answered that the salary is paid on the 12th of every month. The third posted, “Just to let you know employment bonds are never enforceable by law.”

The fourth wrote, “This was basic info you all could have checked before joining... just switch now. The B-school appeal is going down. There can only be so many vacancies and that many recruits. Colleges don't care now where you are placed.” The OP posted, “Partially true. I did check everything that was in my power. Trying to switch from 1st week only.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Hindustantimes.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

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