Deepak Chahar tweets photo with his wife Jaya Bhardwaj, netizens are in awe

Indian cricketer Deepak Chahar married girlfriend Jaya Bhardwaj in an intimate ceremony on June 1 in Uttar Pradesh's Agra. He posted a picture from the ceremony on Instagram a day ago with a heartfelt note. The cricketer has now shared another photo from the nuptials, which is winning hearts.

Deepak Chahar shared the picture from his official Twitter handle with a couple with a heart emoticon. In the image, Chahar is wearing a red kurta pyjama while his wife Jaya Bhardwaj is sporting a blue outfit.

Take a look at the image below:

The image shared a few hours ago has accumulated over 54,500 likes and more than 1,500 retweets. People congratulated the couple in the comments section.

"Congratulations to you on behalf of Chennai Super Kings and Chennai Super Kings fans," posted an individual. "Congratulations to both of You. Happy married life Chahar," wished another. "Congratulations! Wish you a very happy married life. Hope this new innings of your personal life would bring more blossom in your professional life. Staggeringly beautiful couple," commented a third. "Congratulations. May Krishna Bless You both Always!" expressed a fourth.

Chahar, who plays for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL, was ruled out of the 2022 season after suffering a back injury at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. He picked up the injury during his rehab for a quadricep tear. As Chahar couldn't play in the cash-rich league, fans and the cricket fraternity are waiting to see him play in the upcoming World Cup.

What are your thoughts on this photo of the newlywed couple?

