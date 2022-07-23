Deepika Padukone’s post on husband Ranveer Singh’s hairstyle is adorably hilarious. Watch

Deepika Padukone’s recent Instagram story on her husband Ranveer Singh’s hair is making people chuckle and also leaving them saying aww. Taking to the platform, the actor shared a video of a very cute kid along with a funny caption.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was originally posted on the Instagram page of a girl named Bella Samnang whose page is managed by her mom. “Cute face with new hair style,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip showcases a girl coming out of a room. What is noticeable is her unique hairstyle.

The Gehraiyaan actor shared the video on her stories and added a funny note. “Also my husband’s hair every morning,” she wrote.

Take a look at the video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video has been posted on June 16. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 4.4 million views and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various kinds of comments. Many showed their reactions through laughing out loud emoticons.

“Omg!! Too cute… loved the new hairstyle. Keep it growing,” posted an Instagram user. “She is so cute,” commented another. “Cute baby,” expressed a third. “So sweet,” wrote a fourth.