Deepika Padukone to Anushka Sharma: Actors take part in ‘That's Not My Name’ viral trend

If you’re a regular user of different social media platforms, you may have seen the posts by various Bollywood actors taking part in the ‘That's Not My Name’ viral trend. In case you’re unaware, under this trend, people are using the song "That's Not My Name" by the Ting Tings to share about the names of different characters that they have played over the years. Now Deepika Padukone to Ayushmann Khurrana to Anushka Sharma to Sara Ali Khan, everyone is posting their rendition of the trend.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Deepika Padukone asked “Which one is your favourite?” while sharing the video. The video also includes the name Alisha from her upcoming movie Gehraiyaan that is set to release on February 11.

The video also received a response from her husband Ranveer Singh who wrote “It’s a toughie.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Let me introduce myself...,” Anushka Sharma wrote while sharing her video. The video starts with the text “My name is Anushka Sharma but sometimes they call me…” The clip then goes on to show various characters from her reel life. Take a look at the interesting video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“What’s my name? That’s a fun game,” this is what Sara Ali Khan shared while posting her video. In the video she included the name of all the characters she played. She also added about her upcoming film with Vicky Kaushal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ayushmann Khurrana too joined the trend. “That’s not my name…” he wrote and shared this video:

Here’s what some other actors posted while taking part in the viral trend:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What would you share under the ‘That's Not My Name’ viral trend?