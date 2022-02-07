Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Deepika Padukone to Anushka Sharma: Actors take part in ‘That's Not My Name’ viral trend
trending

Deepika Padukone to Anushka Sharma: Actors take part in ‘That's Not My Name’ viral trend

Besides Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma, Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan also took part in the viral trend.
The images are taken from the videos posted by Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma under the viral trend.(Instagram/@deepikapadukone and Instagram/@anushkasharma)
Published on Feb 07, 2022 12:47 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

If you’re a regular user of different social media platforms, you may have seen the posts by various Bollywood actors taking part in the ‘That's Not My Name’ viral trend. In case you’re unaware, under this trend, people are using the song "That's Not My Name" by the Ting Tings to share about the names of different characters that they have played over the years. Now Deepika Padukone to Ayushmann Khurrana to Anushka Sharma to Sara Ali Khan, everyone is posting their rendition of the trend.

Deepika Padukone asked “Which one is your favourite?” while sharing the video. The video also includes the name Alisha from her upcoming movie Gehraiyaan that is set to release on February 11.

The video also received a response from her husband Ranveer Singh who wrote “It’s a toughie.”

RELATED STORIES

“Let me introduce myself...,” Anushka Sharma wrote while sharing her video. The video starts with the text “My name is Anushka Sharma but sometimes they call me…” The clip then goes on to show various characters from her reel life. Take a look at the interesting video:

“What’s my name? That’s a fun game,” this is what Sara Ali Khan shared while posting her video. In the video she included the name of all the characters she played. She also added about her upcoming film with Vicky Kaushal.

Ayushmann Khurrana too joined the trend. “That’s not my name…” he wrote and shared this video:

Here’s what some other actors posted while taking part in the viral trend:

What would you share under the ‘That's Not My Name’ viral trend?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram viral video deepika padukone anushka sharma ayushmann khurrana sara ali khan
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Result 2022 Live
Valentine's Week 2022
Lata Mangeshkar
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP