Deer buried in muck while trying to free antlers from rope rescued. Watch

The animal rescue stories often put a smile on people’s face. Just like this tale from Berrien County, Michigan where a group of officials freed a deer who got buried in muck while trying to free its antlers that got tangled in ropes.

The incident was shared on Berrien County Animal Control’s official Facebook profile. “BCAC Officer M. Kuntz takes the lead, to help rescue a local furry friend!” reads the opening lines of the post. The share further describes the story in form of a quote from the lead officer.

“I received a call to assist St. Joe City Police Dept. with a large buck that had gotten himself tangled within an old rope swing. Upon arrival, the buck managed to really get himself stuck, he dug himself a hole, literally and figuratively. He was REALLY worked up and buried deep in muck. After about 20 minutes of hands on involvement and the help of the other crew, we managed to calm him down, control his body, and set him free, the buck was unharmed!", it reads.

The post is complete with a YouTube video link which shows the entire rescue. The caption of the YouTube video also describes the incident in brief.

Take a look at the video:

Since being shared, people have dropped all sorts of comments on both the posts. They couldn’t stop appreciating the officers for rescuing the animal.

“BCAC does it all! Amazing rescue!” wrote a Facebook user. “Awesome job,” shared another.

