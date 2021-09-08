Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Deer visits human daily for tasty treats. Watch
trending

Deer visits human daily for tasty treats. Watch

You may end up watching the sweet video on loop.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 07:30 PM IST
The image is taken from the video of the deer visiting a human.(Jukin Video)

Are you looking for a video that may leave you with a huge smile on your face? Are you looking for a clip that you may end up watching over and over again? Are you looking for a video that may almost instantly uplift your mood? If your answers to the questions are yes, yes and yes, then here is a video tailor-made for you. Chances are, the video will leave you very happy.

The video opens to show a deer approaching a human. The animal then enjoys eating the oatmeal cookies the human offers Towards the end of the clip, another deer joins them too. Make sure to keep the volume up as the sound of the animal eating the cookie makes the video even more delightful to watch.

Take a look at the video that is super sweet to watch:

RELATED STORIES

The video is captured Minnesota's Burnsville in USA.

What are your thoughts on the video? Did it leave you smiling?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
deer
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Zomato’s ‘how much adrak to put in your chai’ post sparks laughter

‘Gorgeous’: Video of beautiful tapir calf wows people. Seen it yet?

Jail inmates in Nashik are preparing eco-friendly idols for Ganeshotsav

Harsh Goenka shares pictures of New York’s Little Island, post intrigues people
TRENDING TOPICS
AP EAMCET 2021 Results
Shikhar Dhawan
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
UGC NET Exam 2021
Afghanistan
Bihar Panchayat polls
Akshay Kumar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP