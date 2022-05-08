Delhi Capitals' Sarfaraz Khan channels inner Heropanti in Tiger Shroff style

The Indian Premier League aur IPL is going on in full swing and all the teams are taking to their social media handles in order to share some fun videos and photos of their team members. Just like the Delhi capitals IPL team, that recently took to their Instagram page in order to share a fun video of Sarfaraz Khan. The video went viral as it also referenced Tiger Shroff.

The 24-year-old all-rounder plays for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy and represented India in the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup in 2014 and 2016. And in this fun video, the cricketer can be seen having the time of his life as he recreates Tiger Shroff’s hook step to the Heropanti 2 tune - Whistle Baja 2.0. The cricketer is all smiles in this video that also includes snippets of him practising, on the field, and the like.

Take a look at the video shared on Instagram by Delhi Capitals:

The video was shared on Instagram a bit more than three days ago and has received more than 88,000 views on it so far. The video has also received several comments from people who expressed their appreciation for Sarfaraz Khan.

An Instagram user wrote, “So sweet.” Many others took to the comments section in order to post fire emojis or support his performance in the Indian Premier League as part of the Delhi Capitals team.

What are your thoughts on this video uploaded on Instagram by this IPL team?