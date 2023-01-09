‘Delhi fog’ trends on Twitter as people share images and videos of city in winters

With cold waves prevailing in different parts of northern India, including Delhi, many woke up to be greeted by thick fog engulfing the capital city. Expectedly, people took to social media to talk about the cold wave that the India Meteorological Department said will continue for the next few days. Amid them, many shared images and videos of Delhi to show the city’s beauty in winters - so much so that the hashtag #delhifog is trending on top in India.

Here is a Twitter user who posted a picture of a fog covered Delhi street.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Take a look at the video where only the silhouettes of the buildings are visible behind a thick sheet of fog.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Another Twitter user wrote, “The most beautiful part of Delhi winter #delhifog” while sharing a beautiful video.

Take a look at some more shares on Twitter:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Besides pictures and videos, people also shared various comments reacting to the cold. Just like this Twitter user who wrote, “Pitch ‘White’ Fog in NCR. Wonder how do I drive to office today?” Another person joked, “#delhifog. Delhi mein kya chal raha hai. Bhai Delhi mein to fogg chal raha hai,” referencing the tagline of a deodorant brand. A third Twitter user added, “Low visibility please #divesafe during #delhifog.”

The “very dense” fog reduced visibility in the city. Not just that, it also had an impact on the air quality which worsened to the “severe” category in the capital city. On Sunday, the minimum temperature dropped to 1.9 °C, lowest this season.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON