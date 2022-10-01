Delhi Metro’s meme on people shooting reels inside coaches will leave you in splits

Over the years, social media has become more prominent than ever. People use various apps to consume content. And the one app that almost everyone uses is Instagram. In fact, many of us spend hours on this platform just watching reels. If you are also an avid user of Instagram, there are good chances that you might have come across reels of people from inside the Delhi metro. So, when the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) shared a hilarious meme advising against dancing and video-making from the train, it was bound to catch the attention of netizens.

The DMRC shared a meme based on the reality TV show format featuring Geeta Kapur, Malaika Arora, and Terence Lewis, reacting as judges to the reels that some people make. In the post's caption, DMRC wrote, "POV: People making reels inside Delhi Metro. Metro me SAFAR kare, SUFFER na karaye." The word 'safar' in Hindi means to travel and has the same pronunciation as the English word 'suffer.'

Take a look at the meme shared by DMRC below:

Pov: People making reels inside #DelhiMetro.



मेट्रो में ‘SAFAR’ करें

‘SUFFER’ ना कराएँ। pic.twitter.com/IWiUAWrAnZ — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) September 28, 2022

Ever since this meme was shared, it has been re-tweeted more than a hundred times. The meme also has more than 600 likes and several comments. One person wrote, "Yeah, these should not be encouraged at all." Someone also added, "Earlier there was a provision and announcement made that playing music inside the metro train is prohibited. Need to implement strict action against people who make videos inside metro trains." What do you think about this meme?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON