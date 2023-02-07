Delhi Metro shares RRR meme for those who make reels inside the train

Delhi Metro Railway Corporation (DMRC) is one of the city's most convenient transportation modes. Millions of people travel daily in the metro. However, in the recent past, the Delhi Metro has seen a rise in the number of people making reels and dancing aboard metros. This has become an inconvenience for many travellers. So, to address this issue, the official Instagram handle of the Delhi Metro has shared a witty post.

The meme they referenced was the Golden Globe-winning song Nattu Nattu. Through their post, DMRC urged people to avoid filming reels or dance videos inside metros. The meme read, "Dance is fun, but Delhi Metro mein Na-Naacho Naacho Naacho." They even shared a picture from the song's video showcasing the actors dancing. In the post's caption, they wrote, "Remember to Respect your passengeRs #DelhiMetro."

This post was shared a day ago on Instagram.

An individual in the comments section said, "We need such awareness posts in the future too. Keep it up." Others have reacted using heart and clap emojis on this post.