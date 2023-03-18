Delhi, NCR witness rain. People tweet videos and images

In the past few weeks, Delhi has been witnessing warmer days. However, on Saturday morning, people woke up to a rather chilly day. Light rain was seen in some areas of Delhi, Noida, and neighbouring cities on Saturday. According to an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official, the day's high and low temperatures would be about 29 and 16 degrees Celsius, respectively. Delhi witnessed rains on Saturday morning.(HT Photo)

Since the rainfall began, many people took to Twitter to share their reactions. Several people have shared videos and pictures of the rain.

Some Twitter users shared videos and pictures of a hailstorm.

According to IMD scientist Kuldeep Srivastava, a western disturbance has started to affect northwest India as of Thursday. The rains will peak in Delhi NCR likely on Friday and Saturday.