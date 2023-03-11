Light rainfall expected in Pune from March 15 to 17

Light rainfall is expected to return to the city on March 15, 16 and 17, as per India Meteorological Department (IMD) Pune forecast. Light rainfall is expected to return to the city on March 15, 16 and 17, as per India Meteorological Department (IMD) Pune forecast. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting department at India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune, said, “ Pune city will witness cloudy weather from March 13 evening onwards and there is likely chance of isolated thundery activity, lightning from March 15 onwards.”

“Gradually the rain chance will increase in isolated areas of the city/district for a couple of days with a likely chance of thundery activities, lightning afterwards slowly rain, and thunder. Rainfall activity will reduce from March 18 onwards,” added Kashyapi.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature of the city was 32.4 degree Celsius whereas the minimum temperature of the city was 14. 7 degrees Celsius.

According to IMD, a fresh western disturbance (WD) is likely to cause isolated/scattered rainfall and thunderstorm activity over Western Himalayan Region from the night of March 12 to 14.

Simultaneously, a wet spell is likely over isolated areas of West, South, Central and East India during March 15-17, 2023.

Along with Pune light rainfall is expected in South India, East Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal and Jharkhand during March 15-17 respectively.