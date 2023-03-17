Angry at being fired, car washer pours acid on 14 cars at Noida high-rise

A 25-year-old man, who earns his living by washing cars of residents at a high-rise society in Sector 75, allegedly poured acid on 15 cars belonging to residents who had sacked him from his job over shoddy work, police said on Thursday, adding that the suspect has been arrested. A video grab shows Ramraj pouring acid on a car belonging to one of his former employers. (HT Photo)

The incident, which took place on Wednesday morning, was captured by CCTV cameras in the parking area of the Maxblis White House society, police said. Ramraj (single name), who belongs to Hardoi district, was later nabbed by the security staff and handed over to the police.

Ramraj was booked under Section 427 (mischief) of the Indian Penal Code, said Jitendra Singh, station house officer, Sector 113 police station.

According to residents, he started washing cars at the society in 2016. “About a week ago, some residents decided to fire him because they were not happy with his work. Since he was employed by other households too at the society, his entry was not restricted. On Wednesday morning around 9.15am, the security in-charge saw him pouring acid on nearly 15 cars parked in the basement. These cars were owned by those who had sacked him,” said Sanjay Pandit, vice-president of the society’s Apartment Owner’s Association.

The carwasher fled the spot after allegedly committing the crime, but the security personnel managed to nab him, said Pandit. “He was handed over to the police and the car owners submitted a complaint to the police,” he said.

“Ramraj was taken into custody and a non-cognizable report has been registered against him. During questioning, he told police that someone gave him the acid and made excuses for damaging the cars,” the SHO said.

