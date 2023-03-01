Delhi wakes up to a rainy morning, people flood Twitter with posts on ‘unpredictable weather’

The residents of Delhi and NCR woke up to a rainy morning on Wednesday. Different parts of the national capital and the National Capital Region received light rain in the early hours of Wednesday which caused a slight dip in the temperature. The drizzle was also accompanied by gusty winds. Expectedly, it didn’t take long for people to take to Twitter to share about this change in weather. From shared mesmerising pictures to talking about the sudden downpour to tweeting funny memes, people have posted various comments. A few also called it ‘unpredictable weather’.

Here’s a Twitter user who shared a meme about winter clothes:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Just loving the weather, can’t get a better start of #March, mild rain & wind with thunderstorm and then the temperature little bit low,” posted another Twitter user and shared these videos:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This individual posted a video showing the drizzle. “Delhi rains in March,” they wrote while posting the video.

Take a look at what some other Twitter users shared:

“Itne mood swings toh mujhe nahi hote jitne aaj kal Delhi NCR ke weather ko ho rhe hai [Delhi-NCR weather has got more mood swings than me],” posted a Twitter user. “Oh, Delhi. Stop being so romantic, I got work to do!” wrote another.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}