A Delhi-based startup is offering people the option of planning their own funerals while they are still alive. Moksha Voyage, a professional last rites services firm, provides assistance with funeral arrangements, logistics and post-funeral rituals. The company describes its services as “compassionate and professional assistance for last rites, funeral logistics and related services”, according to its website.

A Delhi startup is offering people the option to pre-book their own funeral more less

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Currently operating across Delhi NCR, including Ghaziabad, the startup offers end-to-end funeral arrangements, from dignified transportation to the performance of Antim Sanskar according to an individual's traditions and preferences.

What does Moksha Voyage offer?

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The company's essential funeral services include transportation, mortuary and preservation facilities, cremation and Antim Sanskar, Asthi Sanchayan (collection of ashes), Asthi Visarjan (immersion of ashes) and other related rituals.

An initiative of Namo Gange Wellness, Moksha Voyage also assists families with post-funeral ceremonies such as Tehravin and Pind Daan.

The company offers three funeral service packages, each covering different stages of the last rites and the rituals that follow.

Three funeral packages, starting at ₹ 29,999

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{{^usCountry}} The first package, Samman Sewa, is the basic offering and provides “cremation day sewa support”. It includes coordination and guidance for family members, a pandit to conduct rituals at home and at the crematorium, pooja samagri and assistance with the required documentation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The first package, Samman Sewa, is the basic offering and provides “cremation day sewa support”. It includes coordination and guidance for family members, a pandit to conduct rituals at home and at the crematorium, pooja samagri and assistance with the required documentation. {{/usCountry}}

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The second tier, Shraddha Sewa, covers the period from “cremation day to Asthi Visarjan”, which typically takes one to three days. It includes all the services offered under Samman Sewa, along with arrangements for Asthi Sanchayan and Asthi Visarjan. These include a vehicle, a pandit, a kalash and the necessary documentation.

The most comprehensive offering is Moksha Sankalp Sewa. Under this package, Moksha Voyage supports the family through the 13 days following a person's death. It also includes Brahmin Bhoj and travel arrangements to Haridwar for the immersion of ashes.

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According to a report by Jagran, the packages are priced between ₹29,999 and ₹1.5 lakh. While Samman Sewa costs ₹29,999, the most comprehensive Moksha Sankalp Sewa package is priced at ₹1.5 lakh.

People can plan their own funerals in advance

Apart from arranging last rites, Moksha Voyage allows people to make their funeral preferences known and documented while they are still alive.

“Your preferences are clearly understood and documented,” the company says on its website.

It lists financial clarity, reduced stress for family members and the assurance that the funeral will be conducted according to an individual's wishes among the benefits of pre-booking these services. The idea is to allow people to make arrangements in advance, rather than leaving their families to navigate the logistical and financial aspects of a funeral during an emotionally difficult time.

Moksha Sewa offers free last rites to the underprivileged

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Alongside its paid services, Moksha Voyage has an initiative called Moksha Sewa. Through this programme, it assists economically disadvantaged families, as well as abandoned and destitute individuals, with funeral rites.

According to the company, it provides these services free of cost to ensure that everyone receives a dignified final farewell, irrespective of their financial circumstances or support system.

Vijay Sharma, chairman of Moksha Sewa, said: “Moksha Sewa is a humble step towards a more compassionate society, where every life – known or unknown, supported or unsupported – receives a dignified final journey.”

Actress and Bigg Boss 19 contestant Tanya Mittal, who is also on the board of Moksha Sewa, said she was “honoured” to be associated with the initiative.

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“Every individual deserves respect and a dignified final journey. I encourage more people and organisations to come forward and support this noble cause, so that together we can build a kinder, more compassionate society,” she said.