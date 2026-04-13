Delhi techie who works at a 'renowned MNC' says he got 9 hike in 2025, no raise this year: 'Underpaid and stuck'

A software engineer based in Delhi NCR has shared that they want to quit the company after receiving a salary hike of just ₹9 in 2025 and no increment this year. In a Reddit post titled ‘I so done with this company and colleagues’, the techie said he has been working "like a slave" even on weekends, but still feels “stuck” in the workplace.

The techie shared that he joined a “renowned MNC” in May 2024 as an intern before being absorbed into a full-time role.(Representational image/Pexels)

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The engineer shared that he joined a “renowned MNC” in May 2024 as an intern for 6 months before being absorbed into a full-time role. He said that his starting package was ₹4.25 lakh per annum, with take-home pay significantly lower than expected. He explained that he had accepted the offer because the job market was weak when he graduated.

The techie revealed that the job came with a 2-year service bond, requiring him to pay ₹1.5 lakh if he chose to leave early. Moreover, he said that the employees are required to serve a 6-month notice period, further restricting exit options. “I had to join this company cause I had no other options left as the market was really down and I just passed out of the college,” he wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} Detailing his salary progression, the techie said that his 1st year hike amounted to just ₹9. “Then this year, they didn’t even bother to give me that,” he added, expressing frustration over stagnant pay despite completing 2 years at the company. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Detailing his salary progression, the techie said that his 1st year hike amounted to just ₹9. “Then this year, they didn’t even bother to give me that,” he added, expressing frustration over stagnant pay despite completing 2 years at the company. {{/usCountry}}

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(Also Read: Amazon employee says she got 10% hike, but still feels stuck financially: 'This is a bit disappointing')

‘Working like a slave’

The engineer further claimed that his workload has been demanding, involving both office duties and visits to client sites for compliance work. “I have been working like a slave going both office and visiting the client side for compliance,” he said. “None of my expenses are covered for travel.And when I go to the main campus a good amount in thousands is cut as a travel charge for shuttle,” he added.

The techie said that he often works on weekends, though he receives compensatory time off. However, he feels the overall compensation and treatment do not match the effort required.

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“I have been working on the same salary for 2 years they fled up my grade cause I tried getting released from the project. My problem is I can't compromise with the work I do even if I am not being treated right at my workplace let it be money situation behaviour etc,” he wrote.

“I feel like I am stuck in a hole everyone's taking benefit of, I'm really underpaid not even able to save some money living life on compromise. I really wanna get out of this,” the techie concluded.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Bhavya Sukheja ...Read More Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat. Read Less

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