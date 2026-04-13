Delhi techie who works at a 'renowned MNC' says he got ₹9 hike in 2025, no raise this year: 'Underpaid and stuck'
Detailing his salary progression, the techie said that his 1st year hike amounted to ₹9. “Then this year, they didn’t even bother to give me that,” he added.
A software engineer based in Delhi NCR has shared that they want to quit the company after receiving a salary hike of just ₹9 in 2025 and no increment this year. In a Reddit post titled ‘I so done with this company and colleagues’, the techie said he has been working "like a slave" even on weekends, but still feels “stuck” in the workplace.
The engineer shared that he joined a “renowned MNC” in May 2024 as an intern for 6 months before being absorbed into a full-time role. He said that his starting package was ₹4.25 lakh per annum, with take-home pay significantly lower than expected. He explained that he had accepted the offer because the job market was weak when he graduated.
The techie revealed that the job came with a 2-year service bond, requiring him to pay ₹1.5 lakh if he chose to leave early. Moreover, he said that the employees are required to serve a 6-month notice period, further restricting exit options. “I had to join this company cause I had no other options left as the market was really down and I just passed out of the college,” he wrote.
Detailing his salary progression, the techie said that his 1st year hike amounted to just ₹9. “Then this year, they didn’t even bother to give me that,” he added, expressing frustration over stagnant pay despite completing 2 years at the company.{{/usCountry}}
Detailing his salary progression, the techie said that his 1st year hike amounted to just ₹9. “Then this year, they didn’t even bother to give me that,” he added, expressing frustration over stagnant pay despite completing 2 years at the company.{{/usCountry}}
(Also Read: Amazon employee says she got 10% hike, but still feels stuck financially: 'This is a bit disappointing')
‘Working like a slave’
The engineer further claimed that his workload has been demanding, involving both office duties and visits to client sites for compliance work. “I have been working like a slave going both office and visiting the client side for compliance,” he said. “None of my expenses are covered for travel.And when I go to the main campus a good amount in thousands is cut as a travel charge for shuttle,” he added.
The techie said that he often works on weekends, though he receives compensatory time off. However, he feels the overall compensation and treatment do not match the effort required.
“I have been working on the same salary for 2 years they fled up my grade cause I tried getting released from the project. My problem is I can't compromise with the work I do even if I am not being treated right at my workplace let it be money situation behaviour etc,” he wrote.
“I feel like I am stuck in a hole everyone's taking benefit of, I'm really underpaid not even able to save some money living life on compromise. I really wanna get out of this,” the techie concluded.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)