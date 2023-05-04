Delhi witnesses fog and cold winds in the hottest month of the year. See Pics

When we think of May, we instantly think of the hot blazing sun. However, this year has been different. Since the past week, several parts across the country have witnessed cool and rainy weather. And today morning has been extremely different for residents of Delhi-NCR as they woke up to shallow fog! According to weather department authorities, the fog is created due to a lot of moisture in the air and a considerable variation between daytime and overnight temperatures. Upon witnessing the fog in what is supposed to be the hottest month of the year, several netizens were taken aback. Many even shared their reactions on Twitter.

Take a look at a few reactions here:

Foggy conditions in Delhi NCR on Thursday morning. (Sunil Ghosh/ HT Photo)

ANI shared a video of a road covered in the fog.

One person wrote that they were confused if it was May or December.

A second person shared a picture from early in the morning.

Some Twitter users also wondered how the season is changing.

A Twitter user shared pictures of his nearby buildings, which were not visible due to the fog.

The national capital may witness drizzle on Thursday and Saturday in a few places, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), while Friday and Saturday will see partial cloud cover. In the last 24 hours, Delhi received up to 20.9 mm of rain.

