Delhi-NCR witness hailstorm and rain, people flood Twitter with shower posts

Many took to Twitter to share amazing videos and images of the rainfall in Delhi-NCR.
People took to Twitter to express their joy about rainfall in Delhi-NCR.(Twitter/@indiametsky)
Published on May 29, 2022 07:48 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Delhi-NCR witnessed a spell of rain followed by a hailstorm. It turned out to be a welcoming sight for many as it brought respite from the blistering temperature, which rose again after the last spell of rainfall a few days ago. The shower also prompted several city-dwellers to take to Twitter to express their reactions. Many shared videos and images of the rainfall.

People tweeted about the rainfall using the hashtag #DelhiRains. We have collected some of the tweets for you to enjoy.

“A beautiful view of mammatus clouds from #Ghaziabad - Delhi order. #DelhiRains,” read a tweet by a Twitter handle called IndiaMetSky Weather. The bio of the handle says it is run by a “Young Passionate Weather enthusiast.” They also posted an image:

This Twitter user shared an amazing video of the rainfall. Don’t forget to turn up the volume while watching the video:

“My Niece & Nephew enjoying #DelhiRains,” with this short and sweet caption, an individual posted these images.

Here’s a video that shows little balls of ice falling from the sky – a hailstorm.

Then there is this individual who posted a video and captioned it as a “Beautiful evening.”

This inidivual captured a lightning amid rainfall:

What would you tweet?

Topics
twitter delhi ncr
