Delhi-NCR witness hailstorm and rain, people flood Twitter with shower posts
Delhi-NCR witnessed a spell of rain followed by a hailstorm. It turned out to be a welcoming sight for many as it brought respite from the blistering temperature, which rose again after the last spell of rainfall a few days ago. The shower also prompted several city-dwellers to take to Twitter to express their reactions. Many shared videos and images of the rainfall.
People tweeted about the rainfall using the hashtag #DelhiRains. We have collected some of the tweets for you to enjoy.
“A beautiful view of mammatus clouds from #Ghaziabad - Delhi order. #DelhiRains,” read a tweet by a Twitter handle called IndiaMetSky Weather. The bio of the handle says it is run by a “Young Passionate Weather enthusiast.” They also posted an image:
This Twitter user shared an amazing video of the rainfall. Don’t forget to turn up the volume while watching the video:
“My Niece & Nephew enjoying #DelhiRains,” with this short and sweet caption, an individual posted these images.
Here’s a video that shows little balls of ice falling from the sky – a hailstorm.
Then there is this individual who posted a video and captioned it as a “Beautiful evening.”
This inidivual captured a lightning amid rainfall:
What would you tweet?