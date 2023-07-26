Delivery agent asking customer if they have a boyfriend, angers people

In the recent past, there have been several incidents with delivery agents that have shocked the internet. From customers facing food theft to delivery personnel threatening to sue them, these stories have gone viral. Adding to the growing list of such incidents is a new one that has taken the internet by storm – a delivery agent asking a customer about their relationship status.

Delivery agent asking customer if they have a boyfriend.(Reddit)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read: 'Tremendous achievement': Zomato delivery agent clears Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission exam

“Am I wrong to be irked?” wrote Reddit user One-Boysenberry6412. They further shared, “Maybe this happens more often than I'm aware of but I felt uncomfortable in receiving this message even after my order had been dropped off. I shared this screenshot with my friends, and they said it's whatever but it made me feel uncomfortable to the point that I'm not sure if I'm going to order Doordash for a while (which is kinda good for me tbh). Mainly posting for validation that it's not something to easily brush off when someone knows where you live! I reported the dasher for unprofessional conduct.” In the post, they also shared a screenshot where the delivery agent asked them if they have a boyfriend.

Take a look at the post here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This post was shared just two days ago. Since being posted on the social media platform, it has been liked more than 12,000 times. The post has also received over 2,000 comments.

Check out what people are saying about it here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An individual wrote, “And that's why no contact delivery is such a popular choice even without covid.” A second shared, “This is why I, and virtually every woman I know, always choose no contact delivery. No thanks.” A third commented, “Absolutely. The fact that he knows where you live is what makes it super inappropriate. How do we know he's not a straight-up stalker? It's not okay to do this during a business transaction. I would report him so door dash can blacklist him from delivering to you.” Another commented, “This is why I select door drop off only. And if you call me, I'm not coming out. And I changed my name on the app to a man's name.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}