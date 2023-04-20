Delivery agent confronts woman for false missing order claim. Watch

When a woman reported on an online food delivery app that her order didn’t arrive despite receiving it, the delivery agent went down to the woman’s place of work, where he delivered the order. He not only confronted her but also recorded the entire exchange. The woman who initially denied wrongdoing eventually admitted receiving the order. Now, a video of their exchange has gone viral on social media, with many lauding the delivery executive’s efforts.

A screengrab from the viral video where a delivery agent confronts the woman over her false missing order claim. (YouTube/Johnny Rambo)

The video was shared on YouTube with the caption, “Doordasher confronts a customer at her job for lying about not receiving food.” The video opens to show a DoorDash delivery executive entering the place of work of the woman who claimed that she hadn’t received the order. A text overlay on the video reads, “This woman said that her DoorDash never arrived after I delivered it to the hospital she works in full of cameras. So you know I had to go back.” As the video progresses, he confronts the woman, “Hello. So, you didn’t get the DoorDash order? To this, she replies, “I have no idea what you’re talking about.”

The man then says, “You reported the order never arrived. Are you getting free food with my job on the line?” The woman who kept on denying having received the order later admits to receiving it, appearing confused throughout the exchange.

Watch the video below:

The video, since being shared, has accumulated over 8,400 likes and a flurry of comments from netizens. While many shared similar stories in the video’s comments section, others praised the delivery driver for confronting the woman.

Check out a few reactions below:

“Goes from no idea to admitting the food was received. Hopefully Doordash bans her,” posted an individual. Another shared, “The fact he was telling her his job jeopardized and she wasn’t willing to help at any cost shows she is a liar.” “I am a dasher and this just happened to me too. I have a 100% order completion score and am fighting the violation. It’s very frustrating! But, at the same time they don’t even give you enough information to appeal it. You have to be so diligent about everything you do to protect yourself. I commend him and admire him for being so brave!” expressed a third. A fourth wrote, “The tone of her response screams “guilty.” That is NOT how a person responds, when you accuse them of something they didn’t do.” “It’s happened to me before. I have dashcam of every delivery I do. So when it happens, I go back to the customer wherever they were and I bring the footage and a police officer with me. Done it 4 times now. Worked out for me all 4 times. All the offenders tensed up and realized they didn’t want to go to jail over a sandwich,” commented a fifth.

