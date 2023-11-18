Delusion or delulu? RCB’s Millennials vs Gen Z lingo post goes viral

The way people communicate or the terms they use to describe certain situations often change with generations, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has captured that with their Millennials vs Gen Z lingo post. They shared a series of pictures highlighting how the same things are described using different terms.

An image shared by RCB on Instagram. (Instagram/@royalchallengersbangalore)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

RCB shared a series of visuals that show images of Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill. In the post, while Kohli represents Millennials, Gill represents Gen Z.

Take a look at this post by RCB:

The post was shared about 14 hours ago. Since then, it has accumulated more than 2.5 lakh likes and counting. The share has also collected several comments from people.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Why I am a mix of both,” wrote an Instagram user. “Let admin cook,” shared another. Some reacted to the post using heart or fire emoticons.

Millennials and Gen Z:

Those born between 1980 and 1995 are referred to as Millennials or Generation Y, reports the BBC. Gen Z, short for Generation Z, refers to those born between 1997 and 2000.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON