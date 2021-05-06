Derpy doggo ‘almost’ manages to catch things, ‘nailed it’, say netizens. Watch

Videos of goofy doggos not quite succeeding at different activities are something that can easily make one smile. This video featuring a golden retriever named Lady trying to catch stuff is an apt example of that. Although we refuse to believe that Lady didn’t give her best efforts to complete the task.

The clip starts with some objects being thrown at the doggo like treats and ribbons for her to catch. Sadly, the bamboozled pooch fails to catch any of them. What makes the recording a hilarious one is the slow motion shot of Lady’s expressions during the task.

Take a look at the video:

Shared on May 4, the clip has garnered over 4,500 likes and tons of reactions. People loved the goofy doggo’s attempts and that is evident from the comments section. While some showered the adorable clip with heart emojis, others expressed that Lady’s expressions covered up for her catching skills.

Lady’s canine friends extended their appreciation while cheering for her in the comments. “I say talent,” one pointed out. “Fails are always funnier,” joked another. “Love the slow motion,” said a third.

Here’s what Lady’s human fans had to say

“The look in her eye when it doesn’t land in her mouth,” commented an Instagram user. “Eyes on the prize at level,” wrote another.

What do you think of Lady’s catching skills?

