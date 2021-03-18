Home / Trending / Derpy doggos refuse to leave their humans alone. Video is too funny to miss
Derpy doggos refuse to leave their humans alone. Video is too funny to miss


The images show the doggos refusing to leave their humans.

Several videos on the Internet second the notion that doggos can undoubtedly be one’s best buddy. But, sometimes these pooches refuse to understand some boundaries while showing their curiosity and excitement. Now, this video featuring several doggos of all shapes, sizes and cuteness shows how they make sure to keep their humans company whatever the situation is. The video may leave you giggling hard.

The video, which is a montage of several short clips, features many furbuddies poking their nose, literally, in everything their human tries to do.

The clip starts with a small doggo interrupting the workout session of its human in a hilarious way. The clip goes on to show other pooches refusing to leave their human’s side till the end.

Check out the whole video.

Did the doggos make you laugh out loud? Do you also have a similar incident to share?

