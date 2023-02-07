Dia Mirza shares her reading list, asks people for book suggestions

Are you someone who loves reading books? If yes, then Dia Mirza has some book suggestions for you. Actress-producer Dia Mirza recently shared a post where she revealed that she has always watched her mother finish two books in a week. So, as she is trying to nurture her reading habits, she shared some books she has read and has also asked people for suggestions.

The first book that Dia Mirza mentioned is 'Humankind' by Rutger Bregman. She says, "Have read it once already, keep going back to it. It's always by my bedside."

For the second, the actor wrote," 'Cinema Speculation' by Quentin Tarantino - the joy and privilege of reading a non-fiction piece by one of the greatest of all time! A new year present from my husband. "

The third book she mentioned was 'The Lion Trackers Guide To Life' by Boyd Varty. She added, "Read and reread. Keep going back to the gems this book has to offer! One of my favourite gifts to give friends. "

Finally, she writes, "Currently reading 'Oneness With All Life' by Eckhart Tolle - This book is everything I need to learn right now. Having read The Power Of Now, A New Earth, and now this book Eckhart Tolle has helped me heal and learn to become more present and aware."

This post was shared one day ago. Since being uploaded, it has been liked by 17,000 people, and many have left book suggestions in the post's comments.

An individual in the Instagram comments section said, "Just finished House of Glass Hearts by Leila Siddiqui. It's very beautiful." A second person wrote, "Well! I am reading two books now. Jim Corbett is one. The other is 'The unturned pages,' a new book by a junior to me, Prithwiraj Choudhury." "Thank you for sharing. I recently finished 'Do no harm' by Henry Marsh," said a third.

