Did a knife-wielding Indian woman try to stab a man in Malaysia? Truth behind viral video

A video is being widely shared online with the claim that it shows a knife-wielding Indian woman attempting to stab a Chinese man. The one-minute video was posted on X yesterday with the caption “Indian female tourist attempted to knife a Chinese man after he caught her shoplifting at a Malaysian mall.”

A woman was arrested in Malaysia. Here's the truth behind her viral video.

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The clip appears to show a man restraining a woman who holds a knife in her hand. A large crowd is gathered around the two. The woman tries to fight back and free herself, but is immediately held back by others. Soon, security personnel appear at the scene and grab the large knife from her hand. They also manage to handcuff the woman.

Watch the video below:

Fact-checking the ‘Indian woman’ claim

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{{^usCountry}} The video was shared on X with the claim that the woman it shows is Indian and that she attempted to knife a Chinese man. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video was shared on X with the claim that the woman it shows is Indian and that she attempted to knife a Chinese man. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} However, that claim is false. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, that claim is false. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A Malay Mail report states that the woman was arrested after brandishing a knife during the final night of the Rain Rave Water Music Festival in Bukit Bintang. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A Malay Mail report states that the woman was arrested after brandishing a knife during the final night of the Rain Rave Water Music Festival in Bukit Bintang. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The newspaper identified the woman as 28-year-old Shannon Anne-Ooi. She is currently being held at Kajang Prison, and is set to appear before the court on June 4. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The newspaper identified the woman as 28-year-old Shannon Anne-Ooi. She is currently being held at Kajang Prison, and is set to appear before the court on June 4. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} There is nothing in local reports to indicate that the woman is Indian or that she was caught shoplifting. Instead, reports say that she brandished the knife during the Rain Rave Water Music Festival on Saturday night. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} There is nothing in local reports to indicate that the woman is Indian or that she was caught shoplifting. Instead, reports say that she brandished the knife during the Rain Rave Water Music Festival on Saturday night. {{/usCountry}}

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She has been ordered to undergo psychiatric evaluation. Arrested for carrying an offensive weapon in public, she has been charged under Section 6(1) of the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act of Malaysia. The charge carries a jail term of between five and 10 years, as well as whipping, upon conviction.

(Also read: Indian man in Bali calls out ‘double standards’ after foreigners put feet up on boat: ‘Looks aesthetic when they do it’)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Jain ...Read More Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat. Read Less

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