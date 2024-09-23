Did Indian players attend the (in)famous Bermuda party during Chess Olympiad? Gukesh answers

India delivered an outstanding performance at the FIDE Chess Olympiad in Budapest, securing gold medals in both the men's and women's events on Sunday. Crucial wins from D Gukesh and Arjun Erigaisi guided India to its maiden gold medal in the 45th Chess Olympiad. Winner of Open category team India pose during a victory ceremony at the 45th Chess Olympiad in Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, Sept 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos)(AP)

In the final round, India's men's team, comprising D Gukesh, R Praggnanandhaa, Arjun Erigaisi, Vidit Gujrathi, and Pentala Harikrishna, triumphed over Slovenia to clinch the gold medal. Wins from Gukesh and Erigaisi gave India a 2-0 lead, and Praggnanandhaa's subsequent victory, along with a draw from Vidit, sealed the gold with a 3.5-0.5 victory.

In a post-match interview with Chess24, World Championship challenger Gukesh revealed that the entire team was focussed on winning this time, especially after failing to secure gold at the 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai two years ago.

“Since what happened last time where we were so close to team gold but this time I thought no matter what I am going to do whatever it takes to win this team gold for India. So I did not think of the individual performance, I just wanted the team to win,” he said.

The 18-year-old Grandmaster also opened up about his plans for the World Championship, where he will face China’s Ding Liren.

The Bermuda Party

In a light-hearted moment during the interview, Gukesh revealed that some India players chose to attend the Bermuda party while others skipped it.

The Bermuda Party has become one of the most well-known and anticipated social events at the Chess Olympiad, held during the tournament’s only rest day. This year, at the 45th Chess Olympiad in Budapest, the party took place on the evening of September 16.

The Bermuda party was initially started by the Bermuda Chess Federation as a way to bring players together in a relaxed, informal setting during a Chess Olympiad. Over the years, however, it has evolved from a small gathering into a legendary party.

The party, now usually hosted at a nightclub, has been the scene of some infamous incidents in chess history - like the time in 2006 when British Grandmaster Danny Gormally punched Grandmaster Levon Aronian for dancing with Arianne Caoili.

Which Indian players partied during the Chess Olympiad?

During the 44th Chess Olympiad, Grandmaster Ivan Sokolov, who coached the Uzbekistan team, banned his players from attending the Bermuda party. Uzbekistan went on to win gold at the Olympiad.

Gukesh was asked whether Grandmaster Srinath Narayanan had similar rules for Team India. The 18-year-old revealed that he, Praggnanandhaa and Harikrishna chose not to attend the party. However, Arjun Erigaisi and Vidit Gujrathi attended the famous Bermuda party.

“Well actually, Pragg and Hari did not go,” Gukesh told Chess24. “The others actually went to the Bermuda party.

“It’s a very personal thing. I think it’s very hard to generalise for everyone that this is wrong and this is right,” he continued.

“For me, I thought I perform best when I am away from all the partying. Arjun and Vidit, maybe it helped them perform better. So I guess you just do what works for you,” he concluded.

(With inputs from ANI)