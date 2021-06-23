Did you notice the lizard in this pic of a rose? Netizens find it adorable

Several people find lizards scary or creepy. For some, finding one in a room at home would mean running to another corner of the house and praying for the reptile to leave by itself. Are you among them? Don’t worry, this picture with a lizard in it probably won’t seem scary at all. In fact, you’ll have to look closely to spot the lizard. And when you do, it may even put a smile on your face.

A post shared on Reddit features a picture of a beautiful rose. What makes the picture nicer is the lizard hiding in it. It won’t be hard to spot the little being in the photo.

“In case you never saw a lizard sleeping inside a rose,” the caption says. Take a look at the picture:

The picture has been circulating on the Internet for a while now but has once again drawn netizens’ attention. Shared some six hours ago, the picture has collected over 38,000 upvotes and several wonderful comments.

“Comfy rose scented sheets in this fancy hotel,” posted a Reddit user. “Just imagine being so small that you have the privilege of sleeping inside the silkiest, prettiest natural bed,” added another.

“I don't like lizards but I'll make an exception for this one cutie,” commented a third. “Hi Mr.Lizard you've a wonderful spot to chill!” shared a fourth.

It was a Texan family that found the lizard sleeping in the rose. The images were shared by the family back in 2015 with a caption saying, “As long as I live I will probably never see this again”.

What do you think about this picture?