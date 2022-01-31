Differently abled man’s reaction to art installation prompts artist to do this

In today’s edition of heartwarming videos that may also leave you emotional, here is the story involving a man with special needs named Odin Frost and an artist. There is a chance that the video will leave you with a huge smile too.

The video is posted on the Instagram page managed by Odin’s family. While sharing the video they wrote that though the video is old, they have shared it again as it recently went viral again after being re-posted by a few on Instagram and Reddit. The caption posted along with the video explains about the sweet gesture of an artist after knowing about Odin’s reaction to one of his art installations.

“This is making the rounds of the internet again so I thought what better way to start a Friday!! With pure Joy!!! A few years ago we took Odin to the local museum and saw this incredible butterfly exhibit. Odin was so moved by it that he said the word “butterfly” for the first time and just kept laughing with Joy!! We shared this short clip on Insta and by chance the artist and creator of the machine messaged us. He asked for an address to send a gift to Odin to. We were assuming it would maybe be an art print is a card, but to our surprise he sent us the same exact art installation!!! We were shocked and moved to tears,” they wrote.

“That night we just all lay in bed watching and snuggling together. Now it sits at the front of our house and is the first thing people see when you walk in. Such a great conversation starter and room calmer. @jcfontanive hand painted each frame and built the inner workings and motors by hand. He is one of the kindest and most talented humans we’ve met in this life and hope to get to hang with him face to face soon!!” they added.

Take a look at the video:

The clip has been posted about two days ago. Since being shared, it has accumulated nearly 14,000 views and counting. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“This my favourite clip on the internet. Always brings a smile to my face and a warm feeling my heart,” wrote an Instagram user. “This is absolutely beautiful. I am so moved by this post. All the joy and kindness and happiness in this. What an amazing moment captured,” shared another. “Thank you for sharing this beautiful story which brought me to tears, to share the joy of Odin with this kind gesture from the original artist,” commented a third.

Odin suffered from brain damage during birth, reports CBS News. Doctors gave him low chance of survival, but defying all odds he graduated high school in 2020. Presently, he often appears in the videos posted on his family’s Instagram page.

